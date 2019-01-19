Bihar Board declares D El Ed results at biharboard.online

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) examination on its official website biharboard.online. The result link was made available from Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Candidates can enter their roll code and roll number to login and check their results.

The examination was held between October 27 and November 2 in two shifts for three sessions 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18. A total of 16, 665 candidates had taken the examination out of which 15, 291 candidates qualified.

Number of candidates appeared in the Bihar Board D El Ed Exam:

2014-16: 2, 704

2015-17: 5, 417

2016-18: 8, 544

Numbers of candidates qualified in the Bihar Boar D El Ed Exam:

2014-16: 2, 333

2015-17: 5, 027

2016-18: 7, 931

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:30 IST