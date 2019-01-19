Bihar Board declares D El Ed results at biharboard.online
Bihar Board declares D El Ed result link has been activated today on January 19, 2019.education Updated: Jan 19, 2019 14:30 IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) examination on its official website biharboard.online. The result link was made available from Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Candidates can enter their roll code and roll number to login and check their results.
The examination was held between October 27 and November 2 in two shifts for three sessions 2014-16, 2015-17 and 2016-18. A total of 16, 665 candidates had taken the examination out of which 15, 291 candidates qualified.
Number of candidates appeared in the Bihar Board D El Ed Exam:
2014-16: 2, 704
2015-17: 5, 417
2016-18: 8, 544
Numbers of candidates qualified in the Bihar Boar D El Ed Exam:
2014-16: 2, 333
2015-17: 5, 027
2016-18: 7, 931
First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:30 IST