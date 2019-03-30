Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2019: Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar top in science, Rohini Rani and Manish Kumar top in arts

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 was declared on Saturday in which 79.76% students have been declared successful. In arts 4 lakh, 25 thousand, 550 candidates have passed in the exam, while in commerce 59,135 have passed and in science 5,35,110 students have passed. The pass percentage is 76.53 in arts, 93.02 in commerce and 81.20 in science.

There are two toppers in science: Rohini Prakash of +2 High School Sarbahdi Nalanda and Pawan Kumar of Govt High School Kinjar Arwal. They have scored 473 out of 500 which is 94.6%.

In arts, Rohini Rani of Teresa Girls High School Bettiah and Manish Kumar of Gaya College, Gaya have topped. They have scored 463 out of 500 which is 92.6%

In commerce, Satyam Kumar of SKR college, Barbigha, Sheikhpura has topped with 472 marks, which is 94.4.% . The results can be checked after it is completely uploaded on the BSEB website. This process generally takes more than an hour.

Last year, Kalpana Kumari had topped the Science stream exam by scoring 434 marks out of 500. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018. Nidhi SInha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the commerce stream topper by scoring 434 marks. Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalya, Jamui had topper Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

BIHAR BOARD INTERMEDIATE RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR 12th EXAM RESULT

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com

Click on the link for Bihar Board intermediate result 2019 on the home page

A login page for intermediate results will open

Fill in your roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

BIHAR BOARD RESULT 2019: HOW TO CHECK YOUR BSEB INTERMEDIATE RESULT ON MOBILE

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www. bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com on your mobile.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads - Bihar Board intermediate result 2019.

If you face any difficulty in accessing the homepage, go to your settings option on Google Chrome. You will get an option of “DESKTOP SITE”.

The desktop site option is given to convert your smartphone browser into computer - like browser. The mobile browser sometimes is unable to open few sites. However, when you switch to the desktop site option you will be able to use it just like your computer.

Touch the check box to switch in to Desktop friendly site. After you click on the Check box, your mobile browser will be desktop friendly and you will be able to access the website of Bihar Board result.

A login page will open

Key in in your Roll number and roll code

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

(With inputs from Rakesh in Patna and Nandini in New Delhi)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:43 IST