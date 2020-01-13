e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Bihar BSEB 10th final admit card 2020 released at biharboard.online, download link

BSEB 10th final admit card 2020: Bihar School Examination Board has released the final admit cards for BSEB annual secondary (Class 10th board) examination 2020.

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:40 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Examination Board has released the final admit cards for BSEB annual secondary (Class 10th board) examination 2020.
Bihar School Examination Board has released the final admit cards for BSEB annual secondary (Class 10th board) examination 2020. (biharboard.online)
         

Bihar School Examination Board has released the final admit cards for BSEB annual secondary (Class 10th board) examination 2020.

Students can download their final BSEB 10th board exam admit cards online by visiting Bihar School Examination Board website at https://biharboard.online/.

Here’s the direct link to download final admit card for Bihar Board annual secondary (Class 10th) exam 2020.

Steps to download BSEB 10th board exam admit cards:

Visit the official website of BSEB

Click on the link for view/print final admit cards for annual secondary exam 2020

Key in your school code, registration number and date of birth and click on search

Your BSEB 10th board exam final admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

Students must carry the admit card to the examination Centre.

The Bihar board had earlier released the dummy admit card for Class 10 board exams that allows candidates to check any error in the same. They are given chance to get the corrections done in the admit card before the final admit card is released.

