Bihar BSEB 12th exam 2020 begins amid tight security

The Class 12 exam currently being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started on Monday amid tight security.

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:46 IST
Security personnel frisk examinees before entering the examination hall in Patna on Monday. To prevent cheating, CCTV cameras have been put in place as lakhs of students across Bihar are appearing for the BSEB Board Exam 2020. (PTI)
         

The Class 12 exam currently being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started on Monday amid tight security. A total of 1,283 examination centres have been set up across the state. More than 12 lakh students are appearing for the examination from all over the state.

Chairman of the BSEB, Anand Kishore said that adequate security arrangements have been made for the Class 12 exam. Magistrates have been posted in all the districts to oversee the conduct of the examination.

All the District Officers and Superintendents of Police have been given instructions on behalf of the Board for the smooth conduct of the examination. Kishore said that in the first shift, the candidates appeared for the Physics exam. Admission to the examination centres was given only after a search of the candidates.

Examiners were admitted to the examination hall up to 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Any type of electronic device has been banned.The Board has set up a control room to apprise it of any problems. Parents, students or education officers can get any information regarding the exam from the control room.

Candidates have been advised to approach the examination centre with any identity card like Aadhar If there is any error either in the photo of the admit card or any other detail.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all the centres for the examination which runs till February 13.

