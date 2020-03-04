e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar BSEB Olympiad result 2020 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSEB Olympiad result 2020 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The BSEB district-level quiz was conducted on February 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:47 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar BSEB Olympiad result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results of the BSEB Olympiad 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Olympiad can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.



Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of District Level Quiz Competition/ Olympiad -( 2019- 2020)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Select the district from the drop down box provided on the web page

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

