Bihar DElEd JEE 2020 admit card released at biharboardvividh.com, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:48 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar D.El.Ed JEE 2020 exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at biharboardvividh.com.

BSEB will be conducting the Bihar D.El.Ed JEE 2020 exam on March 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. Joint Entrance Test, 2020”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.