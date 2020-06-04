e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar education department seeks opinion on reopening of educational institutions

Bihar education department seeks opinion on reopening of educational institutions

The director of secondary education Giriwar Dayal Thursday issued letters to all the district education officers (DEOs) to consult stakeholders, including students, teachers, guardians, school and college administration and solicit their feedback on reopening of the educational institutions.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational image.
Representational image. (File image)
         

Following the recent guidelines of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), the state education department has sought opinion of stakeholders on reopening of educational and training institutes in the second phase of unlock.

The director of secondary education Giriwar Dayal Thursday issued letters to all the district education officers (DEOs) to consult stakeholders, including students, teachers, guardians, school and college administration and solicit their feedback on reopening of the educational institutions.

He has also suggested a 10-point query, including suggestion on date of reopening of institutions, commencement of admissions for new academic session, maximum number of students in a class, duration of class and prayer assembly.

DEOs of all 38 districts have been instructed to seek suggestions from stakeholders through email or WhatsApp and send a compiled report by June 7.

Private Schools and Welfare Association, which is a coalition of 25,000 private schools in Bihar, has welcomed the step. National president of the association, Shamael Ahmad, said “Schools should be opened in a phased manner. In first phase, senior secondary sections should be reopened followed by secondary sections and so on. Seating arrangement should be planned to ensure minimal physical contact among students. ”

Ahmad said that carrying academic classes should be the first priority and extracurricular events can be done away for now.

