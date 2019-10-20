e-paper
Bihar Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 98 vacancies begins

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the recruitment of constables (driver) in Bihar Home Guard Battalion on or before November 20, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:55 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Registration process for Bihar Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2019 begins. (Screengrab)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable has invited online applications to fill 98 vacancies of constables (driver) in Bihar Home Guard Battalion. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, csbc.bih.nic.in on or before November 20, 2019.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Candidates under SC/ST category need to pay an application fee of Rs 112.

Candidates can pay their application fees online via net banking/credit/debit card.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 20 and 25 years of age. It must be noted that candidates should be not more than 25 years on or before August 1, 2019. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed as per the rules.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the online application form.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage go to the Bihar Home Guard section

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Application: Click here to submit Online Application for the post of Constable Driver in BHG Battalion,’ appearing on the web page

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.If you are a new user, click on Registration Now tab and provide all the required information and make payment

6.After registration, go back and click on the Fill Application Form tab appearing on the webpage

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:54 IST

