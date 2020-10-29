e-paper
Bihar varsity recruitment: BSUSC set to extend deadline to apply for 4638 assistant professor posts

Bihar varsity recruitment: BSUSC set to extend deadline to apply for 4638 assistant professor posts

Bihar’s universities and colleges are seriously understaffed due to delayed recruitments. Last time, BPSC had advertised 3364 vacancies in 2014 nearly 17 years after the previous advertisement in 1997 and the interview process got underway in 2015 and stretched up to 2020.

Oct 29, 2020
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) is set to extend the date for submission of applications for appointment of 4638 assistant professors in 52 subjects in the state's universities. (HT file)
         

Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) is set to extend the date for submission of applications for appointment of 4638 assistant professors in 52 subjects in the state’s universities.

The commission had advertised the vacancies on September 23, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly election, and the last date for submission of applications online was November 2.

However, in view of state assembly election and restricted activities in the universities due to Covid-19 pandemic and other offices, the candidates were finding it difficult to procure the required certificates.

“Due to puja, pandemic and elections, procuring certificates and documents is very difficult, as officials are not available. We have urged the commission to extend the date by at least 30-40 days. Even getting a caste and income certificate is difficult. There are many others who have submitted their Ph.D thesis, but viva is still awaited due to non-availability of reports from experts. Others are struggling to submit their thesis,” they said.

Following growing requests from candidates, the commission has decided to extend the date. “It is under our active consideration. We will decide on the period of extension on Friday,” said commission chairman Dr Rajvardhan Azad.

Bihar’s universities and colleges are seriously understaffed due to delayed recruitments. Last time, BPSC had advertised 3364 vacancies in 2014 nearly 17 years after the previous advertisement in 1997 and the interview process got underway in 2015 and stretched up to 2020.

During the period, growing vacancies due to retirement virtually diluted fresh intake. Many colleges and departments in the state continue to run without any teacher or just one or two.

