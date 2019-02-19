Bihar varsity teachers, staff get 7th UGC pay scale

Bihar cabinet late on Monday evening gave its nod to the revised 7th UGC pay scale for thousands of teachers of universities and colleges of the state. For the non-teaching employees, the 7th pay scale of the state government will apply.

The same pattern will apply to the retired teachers and employees also. However, the retired will have to wait for revision of their pension, as the UGC is yet to make its recommendation in this regard, said a senior official, adding once the UGC would make its recommendation, Bihar would also apply it.

The revised pay-scale would be nationally effective from January 1, 2016, but the financial benefits would accrue from April 1, 2017. The government would pay arrear in instalments, while the teachers and employees will start getting the new pay-scale from the new financial year.

The average increase in monthly salary of teachers and employees will be around 14-15%, entailing an additional annual expenditure of Rs 436-crore for the government. In the first year, the additional financial load will be around Rs 874-crore due to payment of arrear. The hike for teachers has been slightly higher than employees.

The centre will meet 50% of the additional expenditure involved in pay revision for five years from the date of implementation. The Union ministry of human resource development department had also written to the Bihar government to seek reimbursement for the bills on account of 7th pay revision by March 31. Central assistance will be released once the state government disburses the salary based on revised scale.

Additional chief secretary RK Mahajan, who presently holds the charge of principal secretary, department of education, said the notification to this effect would be issued in a couple of days.

On July 30, chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced setting of a committee for deciding 7th pay modalities at the inaugural function of the newly created Pataliputra University in Patna. “As soon as the committee submits its report, the government will start paying 7th pay,” he told teachers, who had earlier staged a day-long dharna in support of their demand.

Subsequently, a three-member committee, headed by chairman of the board of revenue, Sunil Kumar Singh, was constituted on November 30. The cabinet nod came soon after the committee submitted its report to the government in the second week of this month.

According to a senior official, the committee’s exhaustive recommendations have been fully accepted by the government. Apart from UGC pay-scale to teachers, the commission has also recommended that large-scale vacancies in the universities of the state be filled at the earliest. Besides, it mooted a commission for recruitment of non-teaching employees.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:43 IST