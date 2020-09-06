BIS Recruitment 2020: 171 vacancies for Group A, B and C on offer

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:02 IST

BIS Recruitment 2020: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Sunday invited online applications for the recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bis.gov.in on or before September 26, 2020, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 171 vacancies, out of which, 79 vacancies are for Senior Secretariat Assistant, 36 for Junior Secretariat Assistant, 17 each for Stenographer, and Assistant Section Officer, 16 for Personal Assistant, and one each for Assistant Directors (Finance, Legal, Marketing, and Library), Junior Translator (Hindi), and Library Assistant.

The online recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 8, 2020. The admit cards for the exam are likely to be released on October 20.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an online test and interview or skill test.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.