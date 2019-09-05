BISPS Bihar Recruitment 2019: 917 vacancies for graduates on offer, earn up to Rs 50,000

education

Bihar State Society for Ultra Poor and Social Welfare- SSUPSW popularly known as Saksham has advertised for 917 vacancies under Bihar Integrated Social Protection Strengthening (BISPS) project that is powered by World Bank.

The online application process began on August 28 and will close on September 19.

The posts require bachelors degree or post- graduate or PG diploma in social work, management, hotel management, rehabilitation, psychology, physiotherapy and others, depending on each post.

Details of vacancy:

Centre Manager - 63

Admin-cum- Account Assistant - 63

Case Manager - 70

Senior Physiotherapist - 66

Physiotherapist - 73

Mobility Instructor - 74

Audiologist-cum- Speech Language Pathologist - 85

Counsellor / Clinical Psychologist - 79

Technician (Ophthalmology) - 75

Technician (Speech & Hearing) - 87

Technician (Prosthetic & Orthotics) - 72

Paramedic (Center & Response Van) - 17

Care Giver - 69

Cook Cum Helper - 05

Driver - 19

Total Posts – 917

Category- wise vacancy break-up

