BITS Pilani’s new PhD program ‘IMPACT’ promises cutting-edge industrial research for professionals, check details here
BITS Pilani has launched a PhD program IMPACT that offers professionals the opportunity to conduct high-impact research in collaboration with the institution.
BITS Pilani has introduced a PhD program - IMPACT (Industry Mentored PhD in Advanced and Cutting-edge Technologies), that has been designed to reward professionals for their innovative work while fostering academia-industry partnerships to drive innovation.
A press release issued by the institution stated that IMPACT offers professionals the opportunity to conduct high-impact research in collaboration with BITS Pilani, which culminates in a PhD.
Learners will receive guidance from BITS Pilani faculty and industry experts, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and the opportunity to be part of a world-class PhD program, the release added.
One of the striking features of the PhD program, the institution said, is that allows companies to enrol their employees or sponsor new PhD students who will be jointly mentored by BITS professors and industry scientists.
Candidates who are selected for the program will be able to advance their careers, conduct cutting-edge research, and earn a PhD from BITS Pilani.
ELIGIBILITY:
To be eligible, candidates must:
- Have an equivalent degree with a minimum of 60% aggregation in their qualifying examination.
- Be employed by a company that will participate in the PhD program by identifying industry issues, assigning corporate mentors, and providing financial support for the project.
TOPICS COVERED
IMPACT covers a range of subjects concerning science and technology such as AI/ML, data science, NLP, cyber security, robotics, 3D printing applications, sensor development, IoT, cyber-physical systems, antennas, microwave communications, and more.
(For more information, interested candidates can visit the official website.)
