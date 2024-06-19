Rishihood University announces scholarships worth more than 7 crores for undergraduate students

Rishihood University announced its Bharat100 Scholarship, worth more than INR 7 Crores, to provide talented students opportunities for undergraduate studies in futuristic programs such as entrepreneurship, AI, finance, design, and psychology. Five students will get a full waiver, 15 students will get a 75% waiver, 20 will get a 50% waiver, and 60 students will get up to 40% scholarship. (Representative Image)(Hindustan Times)

According to a press release by Rishihood University, the scholarships are up to 100% of the tuition fee and the programs are scheduled to start on August 12, 2024. Five students will get a full waiver, 15 students will get a 75% waiver, 20 will get a 50% waiver, and 60 students will get up to 40% scholarship. Students who have shown extraordinary achievement in curricular or extra-curricular activities including sports, science, social work, and innovation will be given more preference.

“India has no dearth of talent that just need an opportunity to shine. Rishihood University is proud to announce this massive scholarship drive for 100 students worth 7Cr+, and provide a turning point in the lives of many meritorious and deserving students. The scholarship is supported by big industry leaders, and is part of our joint vision of creating future leaders out of today’s learners,” said Shobhit Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Rishihood University.

Selection Process:

Scores from national/international tests such as SAT, JEE, UCEED, IPMAT etc. count towards the scholarship. If a student has not taken a relevant test, they have to undergo Rishihood’s Scholarship and Aptitude Test.

After applying, students will be called for an interview with the experts who will then decide the result and the scholarship, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

