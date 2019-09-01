Board Exam toppers felicitated in UP

education

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Lucknow’s Ananya Agarwal (18) is thinking of donating the sum of Rs 1 lakh that she received as award money for topping the board examination to some girls’ orphanage, as it’s her first earning and she wants to make good use of it.

Ananya wants to be an entrepreneur so she may create more jobs and give employment to unemployed youth of the country. “My heart bleeds to see the unemployed youth doing door to door salesman and earning very little for their livelihood,” she said.

She was feeling gratified and honoured when she was called on stage to collect her medal, a tablet and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The big moment was a brief meeting and interaction with the chief minister.

“It was a prestigious moment for me. The CM asked me which school I’m from and then he congratulated me for being the state topper. He told me that he’s very proud and asked me to keep it up,” said Ananya of La Martiniere Girls College

She stood the second rank in ICSE 2019 (Class X) exam by scoring 497 marks, 99.40%. “I’ve taken science with Maths and Computer,” said Ananya who aspire to become an entrepreneur.

ISC all India second rank holder, Kashish Gupta said she felt highly honoured by the state government’s gesture of recognising the efforts of the students, their parents, teachers and principals. She was all India second rankers, 399 marks, 99.75%.

Kashish Gupta who aspire to be a political analyst and I also want to appear for the Civil Services examination said, “I was flabbergasted as the Chief Minister personally asked me my name and school and gave a great reaction when I mentioned La Martiniere Girls’ College to be my alma mater.” She is now studying at Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune where she is pursuing a 4-year degree in BA Liberal Arts Honours.

These toppers have already planned how they will spend the money they received from CM. says Kashish, “Since, my parents have always worked hard towards my future and done everything for me. Therefore, I will let my parents decide what to do with that money. I am sure they’ll be the best judges.” She made it clear that she does not want to waste the money in partying.

Manju Rana, principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said that her student Ankur Mishra and Pragya had a great time at the felicitation function. Founder of City Montessori School, Jagdish Gandhi showered praise for her student, Radhika Gupta of CMS Mahanagar and Vedanshi Tiwari for bringing laurels to their institution.

Other toppers were equally happy as their hard work was recognised. “I am humbled on getting this honour. With honour comes greater responsibility to inspire more students to foster creativity.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 18:07 IST