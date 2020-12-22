e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

In a virtual interaction with teachers across the country, Nishank also ruled out any further reduction in syllabus pointing out that CBSE had already reduced it by 30 %.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (ANI)
File photo: Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (ANI)
         

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) exams for class X and XII will not be held in the months of January and February 2021 and a decision on dates for holding the tests will be taken later based on circumstances, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

In a virtual interaction with teachers across the country, Nishank also ruled out any further reduction in syllabus pointing out that CBSE had already reduced it by 30 %.

During the interaction a teacher asked the minister about the plans related to exams – whether they would be postponed or had the schedule been chalked out.

Nishank said that the government had taken every decision during the Covid-19 period keeping the interest of the students in mind.

“In January practical exams would begin and normally the exams would be conducted from mid-February to mid-March. Based on the present conditions, I can say holding exams would not be possible in the months of January or February. That we have decided. However, after this period we will hold consultations and take a final decision,” the Union minister said.

The minister said that it has been decided that exams will not be held in January or February and a decision will be taken later.

Responding to a question on curtailing the syllabus and providing more choice of questions in exams, Nishank said the CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 %. He said even state boards like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also reduced the syllabus.

He also said that there was sufficient choice to answer questions.

On a question about holding online exams, Nishank said there was a section which did not have sufficient access to digital means. He said that the government was trying to bridge the digital divide but it continued to be a challenge.

tags
top news
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In