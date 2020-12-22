Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

education

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:23 IST

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) exams for class X and XII will not be held in the months of January and February 2021 and a decision on dates for holding the tests will be taken later based on circumstances, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

In a virtual interaction with teachers across the country, Nishank also ruled out any further reduction in syllabus pointing out that CBSE had already reduced it by 30 %.

During the interaction a teacher asked the minister about the plans related to exams – whether they would be postponed or had the schedule been chalked out.

Nishank said that the government had taken every decision during the Covid-19 period keeping the interest of the students in mind.

“In January practical exams would begin and normally the exams would be conducted from mid-February to mid-March. Based on the present conditions, I can say holding exams would not be possible in the months of January or February. That we have decided. However, after this period we will hold consultations and take a final decision,” the Union minister said.

The minister said that it has been decided that exams will not be held in January or February and a decision will be taken later.

Responding to a question on curtailing the syllabus and providing more choice of questions in exams, Nishank said the CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 %. He said even state boards like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also reduced the syllabus.

He also said that there was sufficient choice to answer questions.

On a question about holding online exams, Nishank said there was a section which did not have sufficient access to digital means. He said that the government was trying to bridge the digital divide but it continued to be a challenge.