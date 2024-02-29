 AP Intermediate first year exams begin tomorrow, check dos and don’ts - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / All set to appear for AP Intermediate first year exams tomorrow? Here’s what you need to know before entering exam hall

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 29, 2024 12:51 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh intermediate first year exam is all set to begin tomorrow. In this article, we will look at few important points that should be remembered.

All eyes are set on Andhra Pradesh intermediate first year exams that begin tomorrow, March 1, 2024. The examinations, to be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conclude on March 19, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh intermediate first year exams set to begin tomorrow, March 1, 2024. Download admit card at bieap.apcfss.in.
Students appearing for the examination must compulsorily carry their admit cards to enter the examination hall. To download the admit card, students must visit the official website bieap.apcfss.in, and insert their log-in credentials (date of birth and name) to access the hall tickets.

Apart from the admit card, students must also carry their school ID cards, and ensure to reach the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled reporting time.

Besides, as per the examination guidelines, students should only use blue or black pen to write the answers and refrain from keeping any book/notebook/Mobile with them during the examination.

The intermediate 2nd year exam 2024 is set to begin on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024.

