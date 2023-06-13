Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary result out on bie.ap.gov.in, steps to check

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary result out on bie.ap.gov.in, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 05:09 PM IST

BIE AP has announced Supply results on official websites: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Supplementary exam results have been announced. Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has announced these results on official websites: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in. Students can now visit one of these websites and download their marks memos. AP Inter Supply result 2023 live updates.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary result out, steps to check marks(PTI File)

Login credentials required to check AP Inter Supplementary result 2023 is board exam hall ticket number.

AP Inter Supply result 2023 direct link

Steps to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results 2023

Go to bie.ap.gov.in.

Now, go to the Advanced Supplementary exam result link given on the home page.

Enter your hall ticket number.

Login and check your result.

Take printout of your e-marks memo.

BIE AP announced Inter Public exam results on April 26 and candidates who could not pass Class 11 and 12 through IPE exam was given another chance to pass these classes through the supply exam.

