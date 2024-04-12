AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results declared, direct link to check marks here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Result 2024 on April 12, 2024. The BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The result link will also be available on examresult.ap.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results declared, direct link here

The AP Inter Result 2024 was announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, compartment exam dates and other details have also been announced.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This year 10,02,150 candidates appeared for BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year examination conducted by the Board. A total of 4,99,756 candidates appeared for the first-year exam and 5,02,394 candidates for the second-year exam. The overall pass percentage for the first-year general examination is 67%, and the pass percentage for the second-year general examination is 78%.

As per the press release, the general pass percentage of first-year girls is 71%, and the pass percentage of second-year girls is 81%. The pass percentage of boys for first-year is 64%, and the pass percentage of boys for second-year is 75%.

The direct link to check AP Inter Result 2024 for first year and second year is given here. Candidates need their login credentials to check marksheets.

AP Inter Result 2024: How to check marks

Once checked, candidates can download the provisional marksheet by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2024 on the home page.

Enter your credentials and log in

Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen

Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet and take its printout.

AP Inter first-year examination was conducted by BIEAP across the state at various exam centres from March 1 to March 19, 2024. The AP Inter second-year examination was held from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Both first and second-year examination was conducted in single shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.