AP Inter Result 2024 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result this month? See past trend

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to announce AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final examination results soon. When announced, students can check their AP Inter result 2024 on the following websites using roll number and date of birth. AP Inter Result 2024 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd-year result expected date(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Both AP Inter first and second-year results will be announced on the same day. Last year, the results were declared on April 26.

AP Inter result 2024: List of websites

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

results.gov.in

The board will issue a notification to confirm the date and time for AP Inter results. The notice will be published on bieap.apcfss.in.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year exam dates

This time, the BIEAP Inter exams were held in March. The first year examination started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. The examination was held in single shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm.

The second-year examination was held from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

The Ethics and Human Values examination was scheduled for February 2, Environmental Education examination for February 3, and the Samagra Siksha Vocational Trade examination for February 22.

Practical examinations were held from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, for vocational courses.