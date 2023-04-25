Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter results 2023 releasing tomorrow: Know how to check at bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter results 2023 releasing tomorrow: Know how to check at bieap.apcfss.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2023 08:27 PM IST

BIEAP1st year and 2nd year results 2023: AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year, results releasing tomorrow, April 26 at 5 pm.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examination results on Thursday, April 25. Candidates will be available on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in. BIEAP will announce the 1st year and 2nd year General and Vocational courses result tomorrow at 5 pm.

BIEAP conducted the AP Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year from March 15, 2023, to April 3, 2023, and 2nd Year from March 16, 2023, to April 4, 2023.

Last year 5 lakh students appeared for the AP Intermediate examination.

AP Inter Results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 link

Key in your credentials and log in

AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download, and take a printout for further reference.

ap inter result
