Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will likely announce AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 soon. The BIEAP Inter result for first year and second year will be available once declared on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in. HT does not have any confirmed info regarding date of declaration of results.

This year around 5 lakh students have appeared for the 1st year and 2nd year inter examination in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BIEAP through these simple steps given below. AP Intermediate Results 2022 Live Updates

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: How to check BIEAP Inter result

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result for first year or second year will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has conducted the board examination from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.