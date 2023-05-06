Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Results 2023 declared: 72.26 % pass Andhra Pradesh class 10th exam

AP SSC Results 2023 declared: 72.26 % pass Andhra Pradesh class 10th exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 12:14 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023: 72.26% of candidates passed the Manabadi 10th results 2023.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP SSC Results 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am. Candidates can check the result on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The results were released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. For updates follow the AP SSC Live Updates.

AP SSC results available on the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC results available on the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is 72.26 percent. This year 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi 10th results. District wise Parvathipuram topped and Nandyala district stood last.

Direct link to check results

Compared to last year, the pass rate increased this time by 5 percentage points. In government schools, the pass rate increased to 3.47 percentage points. The recounting and verification opportunities are available till May 13. The AP 10th Supplementary Exams will be held from June 2 to June 10.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023. This year, over 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Last year a total of 615908 candidates appeared for the AP SSC examination out of which 414281 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 67.26%. The pass percentage for boys was 64.02 percent, while the pass percentage for girls was 70.07 percent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ssc result andhra pradesh result + 1 more
ap ssc result andhra pradesh result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out