AP SSC Results 2023 declared: 72.26 % pass Andhra Pradesh class 10th exam

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP SSC Results 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am. Candidates can check the result on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The results were released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. For updates follow the AP SSC Live Updates. AP SSC results available on the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is 72.26 percent. This year 69.27 percent of boys and 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi 10th results. District wise Parvathipuram topped and Nandyala district stood last.

Direct link to check results

Compared to last year, the pass rate increased this time by 5 percentage points. In government schools, the pass rate increased to 3.47 percentage points. The recounting and verification opportunities are available till May 13. The AP 10th Supplementary Exams will be held from June 2 to June 10.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023. This year, over 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Last year a total of 615908 candidates appeared for the AP SSC examination out of which 414281 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 67.26%. The pass percentage for boys was 64.02 percent, while the pass percentage for girls was 70.07 percent.