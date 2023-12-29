APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: SSC, Inter timetable released at apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has released APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the datesheet through the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: SSC, Inter timetable released (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The SSC, Intermediate Board examination will begin on March 18 and will end on March 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift – from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

If the examination is written in a subject/subjects other than the subjects specified in the hall ticket, such examinations will be cancelled. Correct question paper must be obtained from the examination center. If the examination is written with any question paper other than the correct question paper, the result will be cancelled. The student should take full responsibility for this.

Intermediate Practical Public Examinations, March- 2024 will be held from March 30 to April 3, 2024. To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

Visit the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Click on APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APOSS.

Official Schedule here