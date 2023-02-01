Home / Education / Board Exams / APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out

Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:45 PM IST

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the SSC, Inter timetable below.

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has released APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet. The time table has been released for SSC and Inter examination to be conducted by the Society. Candidates who will appear for open school exam can check the dates through the official site of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Class 10, 12 examination will begin on April 3, 2023. The Class 10 exam will begin with Telegu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya and Tamil papers and Class 12 board exam will begin with Hindi, Telugu and Urdu papers.

Class 10 examination will conclude on April 17, 2023 and Class 12 examination will conclude on April 16, 2023.

Direct link to download APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: How to check

To download the timetable, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of APOSS.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of APOSS.
