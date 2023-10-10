Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the Assam HSLC Exam 2024 timetable. The timetable has been released for Class 10 practical and theory examinations. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Exam 2024 timetable out at sebaonline.org, check schedule here

As per the timetable, the HSLC examination will begin on February 16 and will end on March 4, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 5 minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift is allowed to read question paper only.

The practical examination 2024 will begin on February 2 and will end on February 3, 2024. The practical exams will also be conducted in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The practical exam will be held in the exam centre from where the candidates appear in theory subjects for the same. That is, this year also the practical exam will be held in the theory exam centres, not be held in venues, read the official note.

Assam HSLC Exam 2024 timetable: How to download

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam HSLC Exam 2024 timetable available on the left hand side of the page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

