Bihar 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 31, 2023 01:33 PM IST

BSEB has announced the Matric or class 10th result on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar 10th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 10 or matric examination can check their scores through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com. For updates follow the blog.

Apart from the official website, the BSEB 10th Result 2023 can also be checked on HT Portal Education Page. The link will be available soon.

This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 Examination. The examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm on each day.

The evaluation process started on March 1 and ended on March 12, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar Board 10th result: Know how to check:

· Visit the official site of Bihar Board.

· Click on Bihar 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the roll number and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

bseb bseb result
