Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students shine

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui, made a comeback after last years’ poor show as its students once again emerged as state toppers and excelled in the matric exam, results of which were announced on Monday.

As per the merit list released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), a total of 101 students have figured in the merit list. Of them, 14 students belong to SAV, which is the highest number of toppers belonging to the same school this year.

Pooja Kumari and Subhdarshni of SAV emerged as state topper by obtaining 96.80%. Both students have obtained 484 out of 500 marks.

Coincidentally, both toppers aspire to become doctors. Kumari, who hails from West Champaran, said that Covid-19 pandemic has moved her to opt the profession.

She said, “After Covid-19 outbreak, I realised the importance of health sector. I want to opt science stream in intermediate and crack NEET exam.”

Her father Prabhu Sharan Thakur is a government school teacher while her mother Anita Devi is a housewife.

Another topper Subhdarshni who belongs to Nalanda shared that she wishes to become a doctor as it’s her childhood dream.

“My elder brother is pursuing engineering so I want to go for another profession. I have keen interest in Biology. I will work very hard to uphold my performance and pursue my goal”, said Subhdarshni.

As per SAV, 114 students appeared in the matric exam this year. Of total, 92 students scored 90% above while 22 scored between 85% to 89%.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary (education), praised the performance of SAV. “SAV emerged as the lone school to produce 13% of toppers which is a matter of pride for us. The result shows that the school, which is a dream project of chief minister Nitish Kumar, is working towards making it centre of excellence in the state”, he said.

SAV, also nicknamed as toppers’ factory, lagged behind last year as only three of its students bagged position in the merit list comprising 41 toppers.

The school has a legacy of producing numerous toppers as 16 out of 18 toppers belonged to the school in 2019 and 17 out of 24 toppers in 2018. The school also set a historic record by producing 30 out 31 toppers in 2015.

School’s principal Rajiv Ranjan, said, “Despite Covid-19 crisis, students have performed well this year. Lockdown was a challenging phase for us. After realising that schools will not be reopened for long, our teachers resorted to digital platform for teaching. We got one month time to conduct regular classes which helped in doubt clearance and last-minute preparation of students”

SAV was established in 2010 to the fill the vacuum as Bihar’s pride Netarhat Residential School fell in Jharkhand’s share after separation of both states in 2000.



