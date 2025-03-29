Menu Explore
Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced: Direct link to check BSEB Matric result

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2025 02:36 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: BSEB has announced Bihar board Class 10th results. Check the direct link and other details below. 

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result 2025. Students and parents can check the results by visiting the board's official websites, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025 live updates

Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced, direct link here (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced, direct link here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The result was announced at a press conference attended by the state's education minister Sunil Kumar, BSEB and education department officials.

In addition to the official websites, students can also use the HT Portal to check their results.

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025: Direct link to HT Portal

Direct link to check BSEB 10th Result 2025 on official website 

How to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2025?

Open any of the two official websites: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

On the login window, enter your credentials

Submit and check your result.

Also read: BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2025: What are your options if you fail?

The BSEB conducted the Bihar board Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The examinations were held in two shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

Also read: BSEB 10th Result 2025: Bihar board Matric results today, websites to check marks

The board announced Class 12 final exam results earlier this month.

In the 12th class, girls outperformed boys, both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. This year's overall pass percentage of students in all streams is 86.50 per cent, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced: Direct link to check BSEB Matric result
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
