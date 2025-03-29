Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced: Direct link to check BSEB Matric result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result 2025. Students and parents can check the results by visiting the board's official websites, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025 live updates Bihar board 10th result 2025 announced, direct link here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The result was announced at a press conference attended by the state's education minister Sunil Kumar, BSEB and education department officials.

In addition to the official websites, students can also use the HT Portal to check their results.

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025: Direct link to HT Portal

How to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2025?

Open any of the two official websites: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

On the login window, enter your credentials

Submit and check your result.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar board Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The examinations were held in two shifts, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

The board announced Class 12 final exam results earlier this month.

In the 12th class, girls outperformed boys, both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. This year's overall pass percentage of students in all streams is 86.50 per cent, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent.