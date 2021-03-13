Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021 released, raise objection till March 16
- Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate or class 12th exams 2021 can challenge the answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB class 12 exams 2021 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate or class 12th exams 2021 can challenge the answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
BSEB has released the answer key for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of the total marks in the examination.
The BSEB class 12th exams for arts, science, and commerce streams was held from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
Direct link to raise objections against BSEB class 12 answer key 2021.
How to raise objections against BSEB class 12th answer key 2021:
Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to challenge BSEB class 12th answer key 2021
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Raise objections and pay a processing fee
Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.
