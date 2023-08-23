Board exams to be held twice a year, Education Ministry announces in NCF: Report
Aug 23, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Board exams will be held twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score out of these two, as per a PTI report quoting Edu Ministry.
Board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score out of these two, the Ministry of Education said in the new National Curriculum Framework, as per PTI.
