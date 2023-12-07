Board Exams 2024 Live: ICSC, ISC, MP, TS, AP, Punjab, Haryana dates updates
Check latest updates on state and central boards' Class 10 and Class 12 final exams to be held in 2024.
Board Exams 2024 dates live updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and state boards such as Punjab (PSEB), Haryana (HBSE or BSEH), Madhya Pradesh (MPBOSE), Telangana , Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) are expected to announce 2024 board exam dates soon. Time tables of these exams will be released on the respective websites of the boards.
Some boards such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand have already announced their Class 10th and Class 12th final exam dates. CBSE and UP board exam dates are also awaited.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Class 10th, 12th final exam dates.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 07, 2023 01:33 PM IST
Board exam dates announced so far
West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Maharashtra board final exam dates have been announced.Dec 07, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Board exams 2024 dates
Follow this live blog for updates on board exam date sheets of all states and central boards.Topics
-