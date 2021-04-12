BSEB 10th compartmental and special Exam 2021 registration begins today

The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 Compartmental and Special Exam 2021 begins on Monday, April 12. Students who have not secured passing marks in one or two papers in the Class 10 boards or matric examinations 2021 can register for the compartmental exam till April 16.

The registration form for the BSEB matric compartment and special exam can be filled by the principals of the respective schools by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboard.online.

The registration fees to be paid by general candidates for registration is ₹830 and can be paid before April 16, 2021. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and EBC category a total of ₹730 has to be paid as fees. An additional ₹25 has to be paid by candidates who have taken home science, dance, music and fine arts as practical exam fees. (Pls check details for fees payment in the notice at bottom of page.)





The Bihar school Examination Board declared the Matric exam results earlier this month in which 78.17% students passed. The overall pass percentage this year is 2.42 % less than the previous year’s pass percentage. The board said that 3.60 lakh students will take compartmental exam to qualify the matric exam.

In all 16.54 lakh students, including 8.29 lakh boys and 8.24 lakh girls, appeared in the Bihar board matric exam from February 17 to 24. out of the total, 4.13 lakh students secured first division, 5 lakh students second division, while 3.78 lakh students got third division.

Students should read the notice below to know how to register for BSEB Class compartment cum special exam 2021 and much more.