BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar board Matric result pass percentage, other details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce BSEB Class 10 or Matric final examination results soon on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. While there is no official update yet, the board is likely to make an announcement regarding the Bihar 10th result date and time shortly. Bihar board Matric result live updates.

Students need to secure at least 30 percent marks in the exam in all individual subjects to pass the BSEB 10th final examination.

Those who fail to secure the minimum marks will get another chance to improve their scores through the compartmental examination, which will be held later.

These are the websites to check Bihar board 10th result:

Onlinebseb.in

Biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Students should keep their admit cards ready as they will have to use their roll numbers and/or registration numbers to download the mark sheets.

BSEB 10th result 2022: How to download Bihar board Matric result

Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link and enter the required login details.

Submit and view Bihar board result on the next page.

After Bihar Matric or 10th results, the BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets.

BSEB 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022.

For students of Motihari district, the Maths paper was cancelled and a re-examination was held on March 24.

Around 17 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The board on March 8 released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions.