BSEB 12th Result 2026: Bihar Board Inter results out, 85.19% students pass
Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB 12th Result 2026. The Bihar Board inter results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. The Class 12 results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal Education page. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates
This year the overall pass percentage 85.19%. The gender wise pass percentage is- boys pass percentage is 84.09% and girls pass percentage is 86.23%.
Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur has topped the Science stream exam. He scored 96.20%. Nishu Kumari of Gaya scored 95.8% and topped Arts stream and Aditi Kumari has topped Commerce stream.
The Bihar Board Class 12 results was announced via press conference. State Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the BSEB Inter result today, March 23. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, Dr. B. Rajendra, Upper Chief Secretary will also be present at the event.
The Bihar Board 12th results can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.
BSEB 12th Result 2026: How to check on official website
1. Visit the official website of BSEB.
2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More