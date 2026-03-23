BSEB 12th Result 2026: Bihar Board Inter results out, 85.19% students pass

The Bihar Board Class 12 results was announced via press conference. State Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the BSEB Inter result today, March 23. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, Dr. B. Rajendra, Upper Chief Secretary will also be present at the event.

Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur has topped the Science stream exam. He scored 96.20%. Nishu Kumari of Gaya scored 95.8% and topped Arts stream and Aditi Kumari has topped Commerce stream.

This year the overall pass percentage 85.19%. The gender wise pass percentage is- boys pass percentage is 84.09% and girls pass percentage is 86.23%.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB 12th Result 2026. The Bihar Board inter results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. The Class 12 results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal Education page. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The Bihar Board 12th results can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

BSEB 12th Result 2026: How to check on official website 1. Visit the official website of BSEB.

2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.