Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2023 01:50 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the compartmental examination can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here (HT File)
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here (HT File)

Students can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. The compartmental result was announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.
  • Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb bseb result board exam result + 2 more
bihar school examination board bseb bseb result board exam result + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out