Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the compartmental examination can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here (HT File)

Students can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. The compartmental result was announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.

Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.