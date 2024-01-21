BSEB Bihar board 12th admit card, instructions for Inter exam released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards of candidates appearing in the Intermediate or 12th Board Examination, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 1st to 12th. The admit card can be accessed by school authorities at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB has released the admit cards of candidates appearing in the 12th Board Examination to be held from February 1 to 12. (File image)

In an official notification, the BSEB informed that the admit cards will be available till January 31, and asked heads of educational institutions to download the admit card of their respective candidates appearing in the exams through the user ID and password provided by the committee and put their signature and seal.

The BSEB has also instructed candidates to contact the management of the respective educational institution, get their admit card (signed and sealed by the head of the educational institution) and appear for the examination as per the scheduled date and shift at the centre as mentioned in the admit card. The admit card has been issued only for appearing in the examination of theory subjects, the BSEB informed.

The BSEB said that there will be no corrections made to the admit card as they have been provided after corrections made on the dummy admit card issued by the educational institution after the filling of the applications.

In case any correction is made on the admit card by the head or center superintendent of any educational institution, the candidate’s name will not be published, and disciplinary and legal action will be taken against the concerned person.

As informed by the BSEB, the admit card will be valid only for the candidates who passed in the screening examination. Students who failed in the screening/ sent-up examination will not be issued the admit card under any circumstances. Non-compliance with the instruction would be taken seriously, the BSEB said.

Furthermore, students who had been dismissed by the education department on October 21, 2023, for continuously missing classes, will not be eligible to appear in the Bihar Intermediate board exams 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.