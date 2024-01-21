CTET 2024 today; admit card link, reporting time, last-minute checklist

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the January 2024 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024 examination today, January 21. The exam will take place in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. CTET 2024 January exam today(HT File)

Candidates can download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in using this link:

CTET admit card January 2024

Here are some important points for candidates:

Carry your admit card along with a valid photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID). Without these, entry will not be permitted inside the exam hall. The photo and signature on admit cards should be clearly visible.

The reporting time for the exam is 120 minutes ahead of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter after the gate closing time.

The Candidates have to carry their own blue/black ballpoint pen for use. Items allowed are: Admit card, one original photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID, blue or black ballpoint pen of good quality, 500 ml transparent water bottle.

Banned items are: Metallic items, books, notes, bits of papers, geometry or pencil box, gold and artificial ornaments, plastic pouch, pencil pouch, pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard, electronics devices, watch, wrist watch, wallet, goggles, handbag, mobile phone, camera, headphones, pendrive, pager, bluetooth device, calcularor, debit/credit card, electronic pen scanners, food and beverage and/or any other items which could be used for unfair means. Exam-conducting authorities will not guarantee safe keeping of personal belongings.

However, diabetic candidates can carry eatables like sugar tablets/ chocolate/candy, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and snack items like sandwich in transparent polybags.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam is over without signing the attendance sheet.

Candidates have to complete the biometric attendance before entering the exam hall, failing to do which may result in cancellation of the exam result.

Candidature of those using unfair means or impersonating will be cancelled and s/he will be liable to be debarred for taking examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of the offence, CBSE said.