BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021.(HT file)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021 declared

  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the board examination (arts stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:54 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of the arts-stream intermediate (Class 12th) board examination on its official website. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 77.9 percent.

Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar stood joint toppers in Art stream by scoring 471 marks.Students who have appeared in the board examination (arts stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 live updates here

The board had conducted the class 12th examination between February 1 and 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state.

How to check BSEB intermediate Arts results 2021 at HT Portal:

Visit the hindustantimes.com education page

Click on Board exams seen in the Nav bar

Click in Bihar board box

Select Bihar Board Arts result 2021 box

Key in the required details ( roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket) in the login page and submit

Your results will appear on the screen

This year, in the BSEB class 12th arts stream, a total of 7.30 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the examination.

How to check BSEB intermediate Arts results 2021:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 arts stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your details and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

Last year, as many as 81.44% of students passed the BSEB intermediate arts examination. Sakshy Kumari bagged the first rank in BSEB class 12th arts examination 2020 with 94.8% marks.

