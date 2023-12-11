BSEB Bihar Board Model test paper 2024 released for classes 10th and 12th, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the subject-wise model question papers for class 10th and class 12th board examination 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the model test papers from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar Board Model test paper 2024 released for classes 10th and 12th

The theory examination for the class 10th will be conducted from February 15 to February 24. The intermediate theory annual examination 2024 will be conducted from February 1 to February 12. The Matric examination model test papers 2024 were released today, December 11 and the intermediate examination model test papers were released on December 10.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

How to download BSEB Bihar Board 2024 model test paper

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, under the circulars click on the click on the model test papers

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Download and take print for future reference.