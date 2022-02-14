BSEB intermediate exam 2022 concludes, 464 examinees expelled

BSEB intermediate exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate examination 2022, which began on February 1, concluded on Monday.

More than 13.46 lakh examinees appeared at 1,471 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state. The board had also set up four model examination centres in all the districts.

BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor claimed that the inter exam conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

He shared that 464 examinees were expelled for using unfair means during the examination and 57 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.

Of total expulsion, 78 students were booked in Nalanda followed by Saran (68) and Vaishali (62) while 22 impersonators were caught from Bhagalpur and 16 from Supaul.

As per records, cheating cases in intermediate exams declined this year by 30.95%. Altogether 672 examinees were expelled and 75 impersonators were arrested in 2021.

Kishor said, “Sticking to the zero-tolerance policy, we didn’t allow such students who were caught using unfair means to write the exam. We had set up 24x7 control rooms along with WhatsApp group with all the district magistrates, district education officers and district nodal officers for communication and coordination.”

Students who took examination shared that they were quite relieved after writing exams.

Dinesh Kumar, who took exam at AN College, said, “I am quite relieved after writing the exam. Overall questions were moderate. Availability of alternate questions helped in making convenient choices. I hope to score above 75%. I will prepare for engineering entrance exams now.”

Meanwhile, the state education department has geared up to commence copy evaluation from February 26.

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary (education), said, “Evaluation of copies of intermediate exam will be done from February 26 to March 8. All district education officers have been informed to make necessary arrangements. Around 200 examiners will be deployed at each evaluation centre.”

BSEB has scheduled matriculation examination between February 17 to 24.