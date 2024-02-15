BSEB Matric Exams 2024: Day 1 conducted smoothly, all eyes now on Mathematics exam tomorrow

The BSEB Matric Exams 2024 officially began today with about 16.94 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. On the first day, students appeared for the mother tongue subjects (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, and Maithili) in two shifts across 1,585 examination centres. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore inspecting an examination center in Patna.

As per a BSEB notification, the first day of the examination was conducted smoothly, adding that BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has directed the District Officers, Superintendents of Police, Magistrates, and Central Superintendents of all the districts to maintain the conduct and sanctity of the examination process with a strong system in place until the last day, in line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards unfair means.

The notification said that a total of 16,94,781 candidates (8,72,194 girls and 8,22.587 boys) are appearing for the examinations, out of which 8,50,571 candidates have been placed in the first shift and 8,44,210 candidates in the second shift. 70 examination centers have been made for the BSEB examination in Patna district for 75,850 candidates.

Furthermore, an initial time of 15 minutes is given to all candidates to read and understand the questions.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore’s surprise inspection

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore also conducted a surprise inspection of various examination centers in Patna. These include the Government Girls High School in Gardanibagh, Kamla Nehru Girls High School in Yarpur, and the Dayanand Vidyalaya in Mithapur, among others.

The BSEB Chairman reviewed the arrangements at the examination centers. He also frisked a few students as part of the inspection.

Examination Day 2: February 16, 2024

Tomorrow, that is on February 16, students will be appearing for mathematics exam. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, whereas the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Special arrangements made for visually impaired students

The BSEB has made special arrangements for visually impaired students for tomorrow. Instead of mathematics, the students will be appearing for Home Science in the first shift. These students will also be given 20 minutes extra time per hour as per special provisions.