BSEB Matric Exams 2024: Students appear for optional subjects on Day 7, exams set to conclude tomorrow

The BSEB Matric Exams 2024 entered its seventh day today with students appearing for optional subjects. As per the latest notification released by the Bihar School Examination Committee, a total of 12,630 candidates from across the state filled out the examination form. BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Students appear for optional subjects on Day 6. The matric exam is set to conclude on February 23, 2024.(Santosh Kumar )

The examination was conducted in a clean and free manner, said the notice.

As per the notice, the first shift began from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm wherein the examination of optional subjects consisting of Advanced Mathematics, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Maithili were held. The examination for Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance and Music was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm.

Likewise, in the second shift, the examination of Advanced Mathematics, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Maithili subjects was held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, and the examination of Fine Arts, Home Science, DanceMusic was conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the next exam is scheduled for tomorrow February 23, 2024, the last day of the matric exams. The vocational elective examination will be conducted only in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 PM, wherein students will appear for subjects including Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Electronics and Hardware, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, and IT.