CBSE 10th result 2021 this week: Know how, where to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the class 10 result this week as per the statement given by exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The CBSE class 10th result will be released on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The class 12 result was declared on July 30 and 99.37% students have passed class 12 on the basis of an alternative assessment process instead of appearing in exams.

CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates

CBSE 10th result 2021: Know where to check

CBSE hosts the board results on multiple platforms along with the website. Students can either check the result on the website or else download mobile applications like UMANG, SMS Organiser, DigiResults.

CBSE result documents will be available in DigiLocker. Students are suggested to create an account in it.

CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how to check

CBSE 10th result can be checked only by using the roll number. Since class 10 students didn't appear for board exam this year, their admit cards have not been issued. The board exam admit cards have the roll number details. To make it easier for such students, the CBSE has already opened a roll number finder link where students can download their roll number and use it to check their board exam result.

The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be the first of its kind in many ways.

This is the first time the CBSE will release the exam without holding exam. Students will be given results in a different method factoring in their past performances and the performance of the school instead of getting evaluated in written exams.

Class 10th board exam is the first board exam of every student. CBSE class 10 students will sit in their first board exam in class 12.

This is the first time in recent years, the CBSE 10th result will be declared in August. In 2020, the CBSE 10th result was released in July. In 2019 the result was released on May 2. In 2018 and 2017, the class 10 results were released on May 29 and June 3, respectively.