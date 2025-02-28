CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Hindi course A, course B papers underway

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Hindi course A, course B papers begin

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 Hindi course A and Hindi course B papers today, February 28. The exams started at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. On the same day, Class 12 students are appearing for Financial Markets Management, Beauty and Wellness and Medical Diagnostics papers.

CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day instructions for students

It is mandetory for all students to carry the board exam admit card. If you are a regular student, also carry your school identity card and wear the school uniform. If you are a private candidate, bring a valid, original, government-issued photo identity proff and wear light coloured clothes. Carefully read and follow the instructions given on the admit card, question paper and answer booklet. After you finish writing the answers, arrange all the extra pages in the correct order and tie them to the main booklet. Items allowed: A transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money. Banned items: Any textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Exam centres will provide calculators to students with Dyscalculia. Other banned items include communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. and eatable items - opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic).

This year, CBSE is conducting the Class 10, 12 board exams 2025 for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad.

