CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Mathematics paper today, Class 12 Biotechnology paper- guidelines here
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Board Exam 2026 today, February 17 onwards. The examination for Class 10, 12 will be held across the country and abroad. The Class 10, 12 exams will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days....Read More
Today, February 17, Class 10 Mathematics paper will be held and Class 12 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and Shorthand papers will be conducted.
More than 46 lakh students will appear for the exam from India and 26 country abroad.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: Check OSM benefits
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The benefits of OSM is given here-
1. Elimination of totalling errors.
2. Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention.
3. Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation.
4. Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular du
5. Savings in transportation time and costs.
6. Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required.
7. Reduced manpower requirement for verification.
8. Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation.
9. Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally.
10. Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: On-Screen Marking begins this year
CBSE Board Exam 2026 LIVE: The Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class XIl answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.
