CBSE Class 10 exam assessment procedure released, important points here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released an important notice on the procedure of assessment for Class 10 Board Exam 2021. The Board has explained the assessment procedure on which students of Class 10 will be assessed. The notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The schools will conduct the assessment of students by forming a result committee consisting of the Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the result. Five teachers from the school and two teachers from neighboring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee.

Important Points

The assessment of the students will be done on the basis of these important points mentioned below.

1. The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the Board, 20 marks are for Internal Assessment and 80 marks are for year-end Board examinations.

2. The internal assessment for 20 marks will be as per the existing policy laid out in circular number Acad- 11/2019 dated March 6, 2019, available at the official website. Based on the circular, Internal assessments have already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. The schools will have to upload the marks of the internal assessment latest by June 11, 2021.

3. Due to cancellation of Board examinations, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the school based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/ exams conducted by the school during the year and the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 board exams.

As per the notice released by the Board, the evaluation process will involve four key principles including reliability, fairness, flexibility and validity. CBSE may depute a team to verify the documents and the process of allocating marks uploaded to ensure the correctness of the same.