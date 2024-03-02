CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024: Difficulty level easy to moderate, balanced paper, say students

Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024 today, March 2, 2024. The examination across the country and abroad was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2024: Difficulty level easy to moderate, say students

Students who appeared for the examination found the paper to be balanced and the difficulty level easy to moderate.

GD Goenka School students' were satisfied with the paper.

Few students like Nayashri and Aditi said it was a balanced paper. All the 3 sets were as per their preparations strictly based on NCERT syllabus. The level of questions was not very difficult.

Darsh, Ishaani, Maitreya, Ali, Arya and Eshaan all found the paper easy. Vigyata said she was nervous before the science paper but now she is very happy as the paper went very well. Ansh also reiterated that it was a not a lengthy paper except some questions which needed more Comprehension.

Aditi Chaudhary, Class 10 student of Lucknow Public School (C.P. Singh Foundation) said that the paper was moderate. Questions are based on NCERT and Exemplar book. Questions are not direct.

Prabhakar Singh, Class 10 student of same school said that the paper was standard but a bit time taking as all the questions were of application based which required definitely basic knowledge about each topic. Section D was quite difficult.

Class 10 student Digvijay Singh said that the Question paper was competency based and activity based. Question paper was set according to the sample paper issued by CBSE. The level of questions was medium to difficult.

Overall it was a standard paper, based on NCERT syllabus and easy for the students who have practised through the sample papers.