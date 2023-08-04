Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2023 announced, here's how to check marks at cbseresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 02:32 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023: CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment results 2023. Candidates can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, August 4 announced CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or both Compartment and Improvement examination can check their marks on the result portal of the board: results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023 live updates

Login credentials required to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment results are roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

This year, a total of 1,27,622 students took the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination, with 60,551 (47.40%) passing. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90% and boy's pass per cent is 46%.

Steps to view CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Open the result page

Now, open the ‘Secondary School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023’ link

Enter the required details and login

Check and download the result.

CBSE conducted Compartment examinations for Class 10 students from July 17 to 22.

Results of Class 12 Compartment examination were announced on August 1.

