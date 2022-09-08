Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2022 soon, know where & how to check scores

CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2022 soon, know where & how to check scores

board exams
Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:31 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2022 will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce Class 10 compartment examination results soon. These exams were held from August 23 to August 29, 2022 at centres across the country.

Once released, students can check their marks sheets on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in using their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2022 will also be available on UMANG and DigiLocker apps.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2022: How to check

  1. Go to results.cbse.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2022’.
  3. Enter the asked details and submit.
  4. View result.

The board on September 7 declared Class 12 Compartment results. For the first time, CBSE provided combined mark sheet cum pass certificates to compartment candidates.

“For the first time, the Board is providing a combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared Pass in the Compartment Examination at the time of declaration of the result itself. For all students who have been declared Pass, their combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate will be made available in the DigiLocker along with the Migration Certificate. Both the digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher Education,” CBSE said in a statement.

Topics
cbse board exam result cbse 10th result
